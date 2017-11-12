Home Indiana Evansville Early Morning Call to Henderson Deputies Ends in High Speed Chase November 12th, 2017 John Werne Evansville, Henderson

Deputies in Henderson were called to the 6000 block of Highway 1299 this morning after reports of a suspect waving and pointing a gun at people. When deputies arrived, they say Thomas Murphy took off in a black Lincoln. Deputies located his car and attempted to stop him, but Murphy lead a 20 minute chase that reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The chase ended when Murphy crashed his car in Webster County.

Murphy was taken to Saint Vincent in Evansville. A passenger in his car was taken to Methodist Hospital.

A hand gun and drug paraphernalia were found in the car. Charges have yet to be filed.

