Early Morning Call to Henderson Deputies Ends in High Speed Chase
Deputies in Henderson were called to the 6000 block of Highway 1299 this morning after reports of a suspect waving and pointing a gun at people. When deputies arrived, they say Thomas Murphy took off in a black Lincoln. Deputies located his car and attempted to stop him, but Murphy lead a 20 minute chase that reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The chase ended when Murphy crashed his car in Webster County.
Murphy was taken to Saint Vincent in Evansville. A passenger in his car was taken to Methodist Hospital.
A hand gun and drug paraphernalia were found in the car. Charges have yet to be filed.