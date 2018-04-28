44News | Evansville, IN

Early May 1834 Severe Weather

April 28th, 2018 Weather Blog

May 4, 1834 “considerable damage was done” by a tornado which tracked near Whitesville.  2.6″ diameter hail was reported at Vandalia, Illinois with around 3″ hail east of Vandalia.  Damage to roofs & fence damage was reported from the wind at Vincennes, while a tornado caused destruction of timber east of Terre Haute, in Clay County, Indiana.

May 5, a significant severe t’storm hit Hagerstown, Maryland (where the weather was described as very warm & dry up to this point in May), while a potent supercell with one significant tornado or a family of tornadoes moved across southern Virginia.  Petersburg, Virginia was hard hit.  In a 70-mile path, tornado(es) varied from 600′ to 1/4 mile wide.  80 homes were destroyed, at least 13 were killed & 40 injured.  Debri was carried over a mile & one person was thrown over 150′, but lived.

A significant pattern change occurred after this system with a historic snowstorm over New England May 14.  24-36″ snow fell at higher elevations in New Hampshire.

Spring 1834 saw impressive anomalies of warm & cold.  An early false spring brought unusually warm weather February to mid-April to the South & Ohio Valley, only to be followed by a devastating killing freeze in late April & fruit was highly-advanced for the time of year.  Corn was knee-high in Alabama when it was killed by the freeze.  Very warm dry weather return as April ended & May began, only to be proceeded by this severe weather & then hot, dry weather in the Plains & mid-Mississippi Valley & the colder, snowy weather in mid-May in the Northeast.
More violent weather returned to the Indiana to Kentucky to Virginia corridor in late May with a historic tornado outbreak over Virginia.  More tornadoes in Virginia occurred in June with at least one tornado near Huntsville, Alabama.

The 1834 freeze event was the most devastating to agriculture & vegetation until 1851.

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

