Early February 10, 1959 Severe Weather
EARLY MORNING OF FEBRUARY 10, 1959:
A part of a vigorous storm system that produced at least 17 NWS confirmed tornadoes from eastern Oklahoma to southwestern Ohio (included a significant, violent, long-track F4 near St. Louis, F3 southeast of Vevay, Indiana & long-track F3 about 60 miles east of Cincinnati, Ohio), produced two tornadoes in the Tri-State. 21 were killed at St. Louis & 345 injured.
The first, a strong F3, tracked from southeast of Bruceville (near present-day White Oak State Fishing Area), crossed 67 near E. Bobe Road & raced northeast before lifting southwest of North Knox High School at 4 a.m. Large trees were completely snapped off at the base & farm buildings were completely destroyed. This storm may have produced the F1 that tracked through the northwest part of the present-day Goosepond Fish & Wildlife area & the extensive wind damage in northeast Sullivan County.
The other, an F1, touched down north of Morganfield in a short track that caused the wall of a school to cave in. 4 classrooms were unroofed. Extensive tree damage occurred & a resident reported seeing the funnel as it struck at 6:15 a.m.
Trees were downed near Smith Mills & one was downed in Evansville (with temperature 67 with a dew point of 60 at 1 a.m., prior to the storms striking!) Widespread wind damage was reported over Dubois County at 4 a.m. Another storm nearby produced an F2 tornado west of Mitchell, Lawrence County, (east of Martin County) at 7 a.m. There, the side of a barn caved in, the spire of a church “damaged extensively” (with a number of tombstones in a cemetery turned over) & trees sustained extensive damage.