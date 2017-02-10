Early February 10, 1959 Severe Weather

EARLY MORNING OF FEBRUARY 10, 1959:

A part of a vigorous storm system that produced at least 17 NWS confirmed tornadoes from eastern Oklahoma to southwestern Ohio (included a significant, violent, long-track F4 near St. Louis, F3 southeast of Vevay, Indiana & long-track F3 about 60 miles east of Cincinnati, Ohio), produced two tornadoes in the Tri-State. 21 were killed at St. Louis & 345 injured.

The first, a strong F3, tracked from southeast of Bruceville (near present-day White Oak State Fishing Area), crossed 67 near E. Bobe Road & raced northeast before lifting southwest of North Knox High School at 4 a.m. Large trees were completely snapped off at the base & farm buildings were completely destroyed. This storm may have produced the F1 that tracked through the northwest part of the present-day Goosepond Fish & Wildlife area & the extensive wind damage in northeast Sullivan County.

The other, an F1, touched down north of Morganfield in a short track that caused the wall of a school to cave in. 4 classrooms were unroofed. Extensive tree damage occurred & a resident reported seeing the funnel as it struck at 6:15 a.m.

Trees were downed near Smith Mills & one was downed in Evansville (with temperature 67 with a dew point of 60 at 1 a.m., prior to the storms striking!) Widespread wind damage was reported over Dubois County at 4 a.m. Another storm nearby produced an F2 tornado west of Mitchell, Lawrence County, (east of Martin County) at 7 a.m. There, the side of a barn caved in, the spire of a church “damaged extensively” (with a number of tombstones in a cemetery turned over) & trees sustained extensive damage.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments