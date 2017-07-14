Early Childhood Conference Focuses on the Reggio Approach

The Reggio Approach has been the focus of this weeks early childhood education conference at the University of Southern Indiana.

The Reggio Approach is an educational philosophy based on how children develop and form relationships with others.

There were several quest speakers on hand Friday, discussing how to improve education and how families can be more involved in the learning process.

This approach is already used by the USI Children’s Learning Center.

It encourages kids to develop their own interest at their own pace based on individual need.

