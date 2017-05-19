Home Kentucky Earlington Man Arrested for Reportedly Using Counterfeit Money May 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

An Earlington, Kentucky man is behind bars for reportedly using a fake bill at a convenience store. 20-year-old Jacob Michael Wagner, of Earlington, is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and served an outstanding warrant on a misdemeanor theft charge.

Madisonville Police responded to a call Wednesday evening about a man trying to use a fake $100 bill to buy cigars and a Mountain Dew at Ideal on North Main Street.

Officers spoke to Wagner, who told them he received the money for mowing a yard from a man he could not identify.

Jacob Wagner is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond. Wagner is set to appear in court on Friday, May 26th.

