This date marks the earliest last freeze on record at Evansville in 1938, before being tied in 2010.

This is more than a month ahead of the normal last freeze date of April 10.

March 7, 1938 or 2010 appears to be the earliest last freeze for not only the Evansville area, but most observing station over western Kentucky & even Mt. Vernon, Indiana. The earliest last freezes farther north & eastward tend to fall near & after St. Patrick’s Day with various years noted between 1925, 1929, 1967 & 2005.

Chad Evans



