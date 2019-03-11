Earl Martin Trial Moved to Marion County

The man serving 135 years in prison for murder will go on trial again.

This time for his role in the death and dismemberment of an Evansville woman.

On June 17th, Earl Martin will be tried in Marion County for his role in Erica Bradfield’s death.

During an exclusive interview with 44News Martin admitted to dismembering Bradfield but said she took her own life.

Martin’s trial is being moved due to pre-trial publicity.

Martin was sentenced in February for the carjacking death of Christopher Hoefling.

