Earl Martin Murder Trial Underway in Marion County

Trial got underway for an Evansville man accused of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017. 39-year-old Earl Martin is being tried in Marion County on charges including murder and obstruction of justice. Her body was found behind Martin’s mother’s house on Bellemeade Avenue.

He is also charged in a separate deadly shooting stemming from a drug deal outside Rick’s Sports Bar. Martin was arrested shortly after the shooting when his mother called authorities to report her son may have killed another person.

Evansville police say they found Bradfield’s remains three days before Christmas in 2017 in seven black trash bags in Martin’s mother’s back yard. Martin denies murdering Bradfield but admits he dismembered her body.

“I knew that what was in the basement was not Erica no more I know that sounds messed up and in a way it is but it wasn’t her anymore it, Erica was gone,” says Martin

The prosecutor’s office is seeking life without parole in this case.

