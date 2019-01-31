Earl Martin Found Guilty in 2017 Murder Case

A jury in Marion County reaches a verdict. 39-year-old Earl Martin is found guilty as charged in the 2017 murder case.

Evansville police say in December 2017 Martin and co-defendant Jalil Fellows met Christopher Hoefling and another man outside of Rick’s Sports Bar to buy marijuana.

Police say during the transaction Martin shot both men resulting in the death of Hoefling. The second victim survived.

Martin was charged with murder, attempted murder, and robbery. His sentencing is scheduled for February 15th in Vanderburgh County.

He is waiting for trial for the killing and dismembering of Erica Bradfield in 2017.

