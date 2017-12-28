Home Indiana Evansville Earl Martin to be Charged With Erica Bradfield-Fox’s Murder December 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are asking the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor to charge Earl Martin with the murder of Erica Bradfield-Fox. This comes after an almost week-long investigation into her death.

EPD got a tip last Friday from Martin’s mother that Human remains were in her backyard. The Coroner identified the victim as Erica Bradfield-Fox

Detectives say Martin’s son told them Martin confessed to shooting and dismembering an intruder December 16th. Police say Martin told his son he shot at the intruder in the head and dragged the body to the basement.

EPD says Martin then told his son he used tools to dismember the body and place the parts in trash bags. The report says Martin thought the body would be taken to a landfill but Martin was arrested before taking out the bags.

He was then arrested for the incident at Rick’s Sports Bar where police say Martin shot two other men killing one. Martin is set to appear in court February 7th for his role in the sports bar shooting.

He will likely soon be charged with Bradfield-Fox’s murder. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Funeral arrangements have made for a woman whose remains were found on the property of Earl Martin. Her visitation and funeral will be Friday the 29th at Good Shepherd Assembly of God in Evansville.

Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and the funeral is at noon.

Comments

comments