44News | Evansville, IN

Eagles Advance To Regional Championship

Eagles Advance To Regional Championship

May 12th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The USI Screaming Eagles softball team took care of business Friday afternoon, winning their second game in the Midwest 2 Regional.

It looked like the Eagles would be headed to the loser’s bracket after falling behind 4-2 in the third inning, but a Haley Hodges homerun and a Jennifer Leonhardt single helped USI retake the lead.

Leonhardt was also on the winning end of her pitching performance in the circle, earning her program-best 26th victory of the season.

The Eagles will now face the winner of Saginaw Valley State vs. Grand Valley State tomorrow at noon for a trip to Super-Regionals.

 

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.