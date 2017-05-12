Eagles Advance To Regional Championship

The USI Screaming Eagles softball team took care of business Friday afternoon, winning their second game in the Midwest 2 Regional.

It looked like the Eagles would be headed to the loser’s bracket after falling behind 4-2 in the third inning, but a Haley Hodges homerun and a Jennifer Leonhardt single helped USI retake the lead.

Leonhardt was also on the winning end of her pitching performance in the circle, earning her program-best 26th victory of the season.

The Eagles will now face the winner of Saginaw Valley State vs. Grand Valley State tomorrow at noon for a trip to Super-Regionals.

