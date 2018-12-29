Home Indiana Eagle Valley Golf Course Announces Closure on New Year’s Day December 29th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Eagle Valley Golf Course in the McCutchanville part of Evansville will be closing its doors for good on New Year Day.

A message was posted on the organizations Facebook page Saturday saying the Brinker family who owns the property is closing the course January 1st, 2019 with much difficulty.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation was reportedly in negotiation to buy the land Eagle Valley Golf Course is sitting on for the last three years. In January 2019, EVSC is set to make a final payment to purchase the land the course sits on.

EVSC reportedly wants to use the land for a new middle school, but has not announced the purchase of the land building yet.

