Eagle Railcar Opens New Facility in Washington, Indiana August 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Crossroads of America welcomes a rail-car company to Daviess County.

Eagle Railcar has invested more than $18 million to establish and equip a 150,000-square-foot railcar repair and maintenance facility at 1723 West Walnut Street in Washington.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch joined executives from Eagle Railcar to cut a ribbon on the company’s newest facility.

“Our top-ranked infrastructure paired with a pro-growth business climate and skilled workforce makes Indiana the perfect location for Eagle Railcar Services’ fifth railcar facility,” said Lt. Governor Crouch. “We are excited to welcome the company to Indiana, the Crossroads of America, and we will continue to work together to ensure they have the talent and tools needed to grow and succeed in Washington.”

The company received $6,000 in conditional tax credits to locate in Daviess County. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation also granted up to $150,000 in training grants.

“Eagle Railcar represents a great match for Washington in terms of location, workforce and area resources,” said Ron Arnold, executive director of the DCEDC. “We look forward to helping Eagle Railcar maximize its investment and grow its business in the region.”

Eagle Rail has already given jobs to more than 100 Hoosiers in the area. The company plans to add another 20 associates this year and is currently hiring welders, blasters and painters. New positions are expected to offer average salaries above the county average wage.

Individuals interested in applying for a position can click here to fill out an application.

