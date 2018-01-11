Home Indiana E-P-D Arrest Suspect In The 2017 American Legion Post 354 Summer Shooting January 11th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Darius Bushrod made his first court appearance after being arrested by the Evansville Police for allegedly shooting 32 year-old Anthony Blaylock August 27th, 2017.

Bushrod is well-known to Evansville Police.

He and four others were arrested for an east side shooting in 2017, but Darius was let go after he pleaded to a lesser crime of theft.

Nearly six months later, E-P-D obtained a search warrant for his arrest at 831 Jefferson street.

The probable cause affidavit says Bushrod asked someone for five dollars at the American Legion, but was told no.

The court document says Bushrod, and Blaylock got into an argument over the five dollars and moments later- Bushrod started firing a gun, hitting Blaylock twice.

Blaylock was pronounced dead at Deaconess hospital.

A witness identified Darius Bushford as the shooter.

E-P-D made the arrest last night.

“We were able to get down there and utilize the swat team, the US marshals task force, and the gang unit to surround the house, and when the swat team attempted to serve the warrant, he actually tried to flee out of the back of the house, but because we brought additional man power, we were able to make an arrest,” says Evansville Police Department public information officer Sergeant Cullum.

Bushford was arrested just blocks away from the murder scene.

“He was inside of the house, and he exited out of the back of the house,” says E-P-D.

E-P-D made the arrest in the back alley.

Darius Bushrod is being at the Vanderburgh County jail without bond.

