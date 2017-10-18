44News | Evansville, IN

E-Cigarette Exploding Case Featured on Science Channel

October 18th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

A science channel show that explores the most bizarre and mysterious occurrences is featuring an Owensboro native.

In February 2016, Josh Hamilton was in a local convenience store when video captured an e-cigarette exploding in his pants.

A team of experts on the show analyze the footage and try to provide an explanation.

The series also includes levitating cars on a freeway and a free-moving statue.

The new series premiered Tuesday, October 17th.

