E-Cigarette Exploding Case Featured on Science Channel

A science channel show that explores the most bizarre and mysterious occurrences is featuring an Owensboro native.

In February 2016, Josh Hamilton was in a local convenience store when video captured an e-cigarette exploding in his pants.

A team of experts on the show analyze the footage and try to provide an explanation.

The series also includes levitating cars on a freeway and a free-moving statue.

The new series premiered Tuesday, October 17th.

Comments

comments