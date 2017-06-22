Home Sports Central Dylan Meyer Sits Five Shots Behind the Lead in Professional Golf Debut June 22nd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Central, Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Central graduate Dylan Meyer is competing in his first professional golf event in Springfield, Illinois this week.

Meyer, an upcoming senior at University of Illinois, is ranked third across the worldwide amateur golf rankings.

Meyer’s two-under par performance Thursday is five shots behind the lead at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship. He currently sits in a tie for 64th place.

He was four-under at one point until he recorded three bogeys on the front nine.

Meyer tells Sports Director JoJo Gentry his first experience competing among professionals is relaxing despite the competitive atmosphere.

