Dylan Meyer Returns to John Deere Classic

Central grad Dylan Meyer is celebrating his birthday competing on the PGA Tour.

Turning 23 Tuesday, Meyer is preparing for his second appearance at the John Deere Classic. The tournament airs this week on CBS44.

Meyer played in the event when he was competing for the University of Illinois. But, he has more money and experience in his hands this time around.

According to the PGA Tour’s website, Meyer has earned more than $200,000 since he graduated in May. He has competed in five PGA events, making three cuts.

Meyer tees off Hole 10 Thursday at 2:10 CT.



