Dylan Meyer to represent U.S. at Australian Masters of the Amateurs
Ranked ninth worldwide across amateur golf, Central alum Dylan Meyer will be one of two Americans representing the U.S. at the Australian Masters of the Amateurs in Melbourne.
December 27th, 2016 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Sports
JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”