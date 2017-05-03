Dylan Meyer Named Finalist for Ben Hogan Award

Central alum Dylan Meyer is one of three finalists up for the Ben Hogan Award presented by Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., which is given annually to the top men’s college golfer.

The University of Illinois junior is a finalist alongside Oregon senior Wyndham Clark and Stanford senior Maverick McNealy.

Meyer has penciled three consecutive medalist honors, including his Big Ten individual title last weekend. He has also recorded a trio of runner-up finishes as well as a third-place showing among his 10 top-10s this season. Over 30 collegiate rounds, Meyer owns a 70.33 stroke average.

Last summer, Meyer won the 2016 Western Amateur champion after four match play victories. He also advanced to the quarterfinals of the 116th U.S. Amateur.

He is alo ranked third in the Scratch Players World Amateur Ranking, fifth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, eighth in the Golfweek/Sagarin listings and 11th in the Golfstat ranking.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments