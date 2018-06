Home Indiana Evansville Dylan Meyer Manages Turnaround from U.S. Open to Travelers Championship June 19th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Coming off a “Top 20” finish at the U.S. Open, Evansville native Dylan Meyer’s PGA Tour schedule is filling up.

The Central alum will compete at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut this week. LIVE coverage of the tournament airs on CBS44.

Meyer also earned an exemption to play in the John Deere Classic, which he played in last summer when he competed for Illinois.



