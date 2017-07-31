Dylan Meyer Looks to Defend Western Amateur Title

Central graduate Dylan Meyer will look to defend his Western Amateur title starting Tuesday in Glencoe, Illinois.

The West Am, known as the masters for amateurs, includes to world’s top ten amateurs. Meyer currently holds the number four worldwide ranking.

The upcoming University of Illinois senior played his first two professional golf events this summer, including the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, a few weeks ago.

But, Meyer emphasizes there is nothing to downplay about competing against the world’s top amateurs once again.



