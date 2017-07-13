Dylan Meyer Finishes Under Par Thursday in PGA Tour Debut
Central grad Dylan Meyer sits seven shots behind the lead after Round 1 of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
Meyer, an upcoming Illinois senior, is competing on a sponsor exemption. He finished Thursday’s round with three birdies and two bogeys.
Meyer says he’s receiving a lot more attention playing alongside the world’s best. The 21-year-old even has a fan page on Twitter, called Funky Bunch.
Meyer says he hopes to sink more putts, which would put him in a position to make the cut and play this weekend.