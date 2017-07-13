44News | Evansville, IN

Dylan Meyer Finishes Under Par Thursday in PGA Tour Debut

Dylan Meyer Finishes Under Par Thursday in PGA Tour Debut

July 13th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Central grad Dylan Meyer sits seven shots behind the lead after Round 1 of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

Meyer, an upcoming Illinois senior, is competing on a sponsor exemption. He finished Thursday’s round with three birdies and two bogeys.

Meyer says he’s receiving a lot more attention playing alongside the world’s best. The 21-year-old even has a fan page on Twitter, called Funky Bunch.

Meyer says he hopes to sink more putts, which would put him in a position to make the cut and play this weekend.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.