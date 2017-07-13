Home Indiana Evansville Dylan Meyer Finishes Under Par Thursday in PGA Tour Debut July 13th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Central grad Dylan Meyer sits seven shots behind the lead after Round 1 of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.

Meyer, an upcoming Illinois senior, is competing on a sponsor exemption. He finished Thursday’s round with three birdies and two bogeys.

Meyer says he’s receiving a lot more attention playing alongside the world’s best. The 21-year-old even has a fan page on Twitter, called Funky Bunch.

Meyer says he hopes to sink more putts, which would put him in a position to make the cut and play this weekend.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments