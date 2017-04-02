Home Illinois Dylan Meyer Earns First PGA Exemption in Second Collegiate Title April 2nd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Illinois, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

After clinching his first event title of the season with a score of (-11) at the 3M Augusta Invitational Sunday, Fighting Illini junior and Central alum Dylan Meyer earns his first PGA exemption to play in the Valspar Championship next March in Palm Harbor, Florida. Previous winners of the event include Jordan Spieth in 2015, Luke Donald in 2012, and Jim Furyk in 2010.

“On behalf of the exemption, it going to be a great opportunity for me to test my abilities against the best of the best at the highest level,” Meyer told 44Sports. “I am certainly excited about the opportunity to see where my game really stacks up.”

Meyer finished (-11) over three rounds at Forest Hills Golf Club with 66, 67, and 72. In addition to earning his second collegiate title of his career, Meyer has shot at, or below, par in 10 of 12 rounds he’s played this spring.

“Being able to finally get a win is nice since I have not had one since my first at Olympia Fields my freshman year,” Meyer told 44Sports.

The PGA exemption for Valspar is Meyer’s first. He told 44Sports he’s applied to a few Web.com exemptions for the upcoming summer, and an exemption for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run July 13-16.

“Winning an event like this shows that I have the ability to win a stroke play event rather than just match play events,” he said. “It gives me more confidence in myself moving forward.”

Illinois will compete in the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate April 22-23.

