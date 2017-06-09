Dylan Meyer Breaks Through Despite Battling Ulcerative Colitis

Central graduate Dylan Meyer will play in his first professional golf event in less than two weeks from now.

He will compete alongside the world’s best in Springfield for a Web.com Tour event with ulcerative colitis, a disease that causes inflammation and sores in the large intestine.

Meyer told 44Sports he started experiencing stomach pain shortly before the Big Ten Conference Tournament. He went onto win the individual title and set a course record.

Meyer tells 44Sports he expects to battle this disease for the rest of his life, and has to make frequent trips to the hospitals to receive treatment.

But, that’s not stopping him from staying the course.



