Dwight Yoakam to Visit the Victory Theatre in September July 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A multi-platinum winning artist will make his appearance in Evansville later this year. Dwight Yoakam, who has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, will be at the Victory Theatre on Wednesday, September 13th at 8 p.m.

Yoakam is a 21-time nominated, two-time GRAMMY Award winner, with top singles, including Guitars, Cadillacs, Ain’t That Lonely Yet, Honky Tonk Man, Please, Please Baby, and It Only Hurts When I Cry.

He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, including the triple platinum This Time.

In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a film and TV actor.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14th at 10 a.m. Prices for tickets range from $49 to $89.

You can buy tickets at the Ford Center ticket office, call 1-800-745-3000, or buy them online at Ticket Master.

For more information, visit Victory Theatre.

