Dwayne Allen Traded to New England Patriots

Nearly 24 hours after tight end Jack Doyle committed to a $19 million deal over three years, tight end Dwayne Allen is traded to the New England Patriots. Allen had been with the Colts for five seasons.

Reports indicate the Colts sent Allen and a sixth round pick to New England in return for a fourth round pick. Allen released this statement on Twitter Wednesday:

I want to give my sincerest thanks to the Irsay family for taking a chance on a kid from Fayetteville, NC. It’s been an honor wearing the horseshoe and representing the Colts on and off the field. My teammates will always be my brothers, and the friends that I’ve made are for life. I’m both humbled and excited for the challenge ahead of earning the right to be called a New England Patriot. May God continue to bless the city of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Colts.

