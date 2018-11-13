Dusting Of Snow Just An Appetizer

Most of the area woke up to a dusting of snow on grassy surfaces and cars as rain changed over to a wintry mix and snow overnight. I was excited driving to work this morning and seeing the flakes fly, but I may be among the minority. This was an appetizer of what may come later on in the week.

As high pressure builds into the area we are in for a few pleasant, dry and cold days before another system brings the threat for accumulating snow overnight Wednesday-Thursday.

For our Tuesday, gradual clearing this afternoon, a cold and blustery day winds gusting to 20mph, highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight, very cold with lows dipping into the low 20s.

Wednesday will feature dry conditions and increasing clouds through the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s across the area. An area of low pressure developing to the south will trek up through the Tri-State. Spreading snow and wintry mix into the area. Some guidances take the low up through Western Kentucky, will others take the low up through Central Kentucky. Questions are do we see mostly snow? Or mixing or a change to rain during the day Thursday? Either way travel conditions are more likely to be effect with delays Thursday morning.

Preliminary accumulations look to be in the 2-4″ range across a good bit of the region, 1-3″ across the Pennyrile area, with higher amounts 5″+ possible west of the Wabash River through SE Illinois. But the track of the low will determine where the heaviest amounts of snow set up, plus IF we see mixing and a changeover to rainfall, that will limit snowfall totals. Sun angle will play a role during the afternoon Thursday, depending on snow intensity and surface temperatures will determine whether we see problems continue on roadways.

Conditions dry out for Friday as sunny skies return with temperatures in the low 40s. The weekend appears dry and cold with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Comments

comments