The Dust Bowl is Back!

Listen up basketball fans…if you’ve been jones-ing for some live hoop action, Courtney Johnson can help you out.

He brought the Dust Bowl back!

“​The Dust Bowl is an annual basketball tournament that Young & Established and the Evansville Police Department hosts for the community. The event provides a positive and safe environment for both youth and families to gather.

The 2018 Dust Bowl will include:

-Vendors

-Scheduled Entertainment

-Giveaways, Contests, Prizes

-Activities for the whole family

For information regarding, donations, volunteering, vendors, registering teams, or sponsorships, email at youngxestablished@gmail.com.”

