The Dust Bowl Is Back And Bringing The Community Together June 20th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

Basketball players are kicking up dust on the court this week during the annual Dust Bowl Tournament. This event was enjoyed by both athletes and spectators.

“The games are really competitive. They get pretty heated at times. There’s a lot of arguing. Yesterday there were some technicals given out,” said basketball fan, Seth Pearson.

The Dust Bowl is a family-friendly event that gives local kids and teens a chance to build relationships through a little friendly competition.

“It’s not just a basketball tournament, it’s more than that. it’s about getting people out here and getting the community to come together,” said Courtney Johnson, founder of Young & Established.

This annual basketball tournament has been revived by Young & Established and the Evansville Police Department. They say bringing this tournament back means a lot to those who made it a tradition to attend.

“My dad played from the time I was born until about I was like ten and see him play was amazing. I’ve always wanted to do it. It’s my first year playing and it’s just a dream come true for real,” said George Madison who participated in the tournament.

Not only can the community bond over exciting basketball games, but they can also enjoy some food together.

“Oh, it’s fantastic food!” exclaimed basketball fan, David Bland.

