Home Kentucky Duo Accused of Arson Arrested By Kentucky Police August 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Two men have been arrested by Kentucky Police in connection to a house fire that occurred in late July in Clay, Kentucky.

Arson investigators say that through investigation they found that 63 year old Wayne Hannah and 19 year old Ethan Lofton, both Clay residents, had set fire to the home.

Police say the house on Henry Drive caught fire on July 29th as a result of arson. Mary Edwards, the homeowner, was able to evacuate her house unharmed.

Both Hannah and Lofton are being held in Webster County Detention Center where they are facing charges of arson, 1st degree.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments