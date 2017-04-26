Dunkin Donuts to Open 6 Locations in Evansville

Dunkin Donuts announced it will open six new locations around the tri-state area. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company says it will develop six restaurants in Evansville, and one of the locations will be combined with Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop.

The franchise group building the new restaurants, Maruti Donuts Inc., says the groups already has a strong development team in Indiana, and look forward to entering the Evansville market.

The franchise is also looking to build other locations in Effingham, Illinois, Jasper, Indiana, and Madisonville, Kentucky. To help fuel additional growth in the market, special development incentives are available.

Locations for the new store fronts have not been announced.

The group’s first restaurant is planned to open in 2018.

