Dunkin’ Donuts Launches Investigation Following Data Breach

A popular restaurant where people get their caffeine fix has been victim of a data breach.

Dunkin’ Donuts Inc. is letting customers know that third-parties obtained usernames and passwords through other companies’ security breaches and used this information to log into some Dunkin’ DD Perks accounts.

The company says it learned about the breach on October 31st and believe the individuals behind the breach used usernames and passwords to try to break in to various online accounts across the Internet.

Below is the information these third-parties may have been able to access:

Your first and last names,

Email address ( username ), and

), and Your 16-digit DD Perks account number and your DD Perks QR code

Dunkin’ says it has launched an internal investigation and is working with its security vendor to help prevent this kind of event from occurring in the future.

The company also recommends that customers create unique passwords for their DD Perks accounts, and to not reuse passwords used for their other unrelated online accounts.

