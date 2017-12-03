DunKerz Drop Evansville Opener to Enforcers 111-92
The Evansville DunKerz made their professional debut in the city at McGary Middle School, but could not turn a halftime lead into a victory Saturday.
Evansville led 48-47 at the break, but the Kentucky Enforcers outscored the DunKerz by 20 in the second half to win 111-92.
The team used the last month to practice after making the transition from the Owensboro Colonels and it showed with a stronger effort in the first half.
At halftime of the Colonels matchup with the Enforcers in November, Kentucky led 70-38.
**VIDEO NOTE: The last-second shot before the half was a two-pointer rather than a three-pointer.