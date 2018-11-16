Home Sports Harrison Duncan Brothers Combine for 14 Points in Vermont’s Loss at Louisville November 16th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Harrison, Sports

A trio out of Evansville played 71 minutes at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville Friday night.

Playing for Vermont, Harrison grads Ernie, Everett and Robin Duncan combined for 14 points and 7 rebounds in the Cardinals’ 86-78 home win over the Catamounts. This was Vermont’s first ACC opponent in five years.

Senior Ernie Duncan had 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists over 31 minutes.

Junior Everett Duncan had 3 points, 1 rebound and 1 block over 22 minutes.

Freshman Robin Duncan had 5 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists over 18 minutes.



