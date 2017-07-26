Dump Truck Knocks Down Traffic Lights On Morgan Avenue

Crews are working to fix traffic lights after a dump truck crashed into them off of Morgan Avenue near Interstate 69. The crash happened around 1 p.m.

Evansville Police say the truck was driving on Morgan Avenue near I-69 with its open-box bed up, and when the truck drove through the intersection it knocked down the traffic signals.

This caused police to close the area until the lights can be repaired. But they say it could take several hours to repair the traffic lights.

Westbound Morgan Avenue is closed at Lynch/Epworth and eastbound Morgan Avenue is closed at Cross Pointe. The exit from northbound I-69 to Morgan is also closed.

No one was injured in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation.

