An energy company will be performing some equipment maintenance on a Gibson County road Friday. Duke Energy will be performing equipment maintenance on East 250 South. The work will begin Friday at 7 a.m., and the road will be closed between South 75 East and South 175 East.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes and avoid the area.

This road is expected to be closed through 7 p.m.

