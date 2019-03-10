Duke Energy to Make Action Plan for Contaminated Coal Ponds

Some of Indiana’s coal ash ponds will be receiving a much needed clean up. Mandatory groundwater testing found parts of some ponds with contaminants at levels higher than protection standards.

Duke energy announced it’ll be working on a corrective action plan for the Wabash river generating station. Compliance data released by the company show high levels of arsenic, cobalt, and lead from 37 monitoring wells placed at the base of coal ponds.

The company plans to post its action plan in July, and hold a public forum to review the plans.

Clean up options include excavating ponds or capping the ponds and keeping the ash in place.

