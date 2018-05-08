Duckworth Wins County Commission Primary

School Board Member Mike Duckworth is the Republican nominee for the District 2 Vanderburgh County Commission seat.

Duckworth got 43% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary. Steve Hammer received 36% of the vote. Vernon Stevens got 21%. So far no Democrat has signed up to run in the Fall election, but the party has until August to appoint a candidate.

The winner will take Bruce Ungethiem’s seat. Ungethiem decided not to seek re-election, and instead ran for the District 64 State House seat.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

