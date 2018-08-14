Home Indiana Duck Boat Survivor Speaks Out About Life After Tragedy August 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

An emotional survivor of the July 19th fatal duck boat accident who lost her family in the tragedy is speaking out Tuesday.

This is the first time Tia Coleman has talked about the incident after returning home to Indianapolis.

She’s starting a petition to hold the duck boat company responsible for the deaths. Coleman lost her 40-year-old husband, Glenn, and three young children.

They were among the 17 people killed when a storm sank the duck boat in Branson, Missouri. Coleman says she still wakes up thinking her family is alive and says her home is just a house now.

“I was in the bed and I woke up cause I heard the bus outside and I almost yelled out, ‘hurry up you’re going to miss the bus.’ And I realized they won’t be getting on any more buses,” says Coleman.

Coleman and her family were in Branson for an annual family vacation when the incident happened.

Comments

comments