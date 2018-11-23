Home Indiana Duck Boat Owner Settles Lawsuit with Missouri Family November 23rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The company that owns the duck boat that sank and killed 17 people over the summer has settled the first of several lawsuits filed in the accident.

Three daughters of a Missouri couple who died filed a lawsuit soon after the accident. The family’s attorney says the settlement with Ripley Entertainment was finalized but they didn’t disclose terms.

Three others named in the suit will remain as defendants. They are “ride the ducks international LLC” “the captain of the duck boat,” and “the driver on land” who died when the boat sank.

The Coleman family from Indianapolis lost nine family members that day.

They also filed lawsuits in connection with the incident.

Comments

comments