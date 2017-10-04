Home Indiana Dubois Rural Electric Cooperative Customers Receiving Scam Calls October 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Some members of the Dubois Rural Electric Cooperative (REC) say they’re getting scam phone calls, asking for credit card information to make a payment.

Dubois REC says the calls look like they’re coming from the company, and even show a correct phone number on caller ID.

But Dubois REC reminds members that they do not call to collect credit card information over the phone.

You are asked not to share payment information over the phone.

Anyone with questions about their account can call Dubois REC at 812-482-5454 or 812-482-1664.

Comments

comments