Home Indiana Dubois County Woman Arrested for Weapon and Ammunition Theft February 20th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

A woman in Dubois County is facing charges after stealing weapons and ammunition in the St. Henry area.

18-year-old Justice Mundy turned herself in to the Dubois County jail Friday.

Officials had issued a warrant for her arrest.

Mundy was arrested in December when she and boyfriend, Austin Elliot, were allegedly robbing houses as they left their infant in non-running vehicle in 13 degree weather.

Munday has been on work release since.

Comments

comments