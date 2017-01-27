Home Indiana Dubois County Student to Hold Dress Drive as Part of Becca’s Closet Initiative January 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Prom season is approaching, and with it will come another round of lasting moments. But getting to be part of the experience comes at a price because dresses are expensive. One teen from Northeast Dubois High School decided to start the very first and only chapter of Becca’s Closet in the state of Indiana. So far…the organization has collected 35 dresses and local businesses have committed to donate more than 100 dresses.

The organization will hold a collection drive Saturday, January 28th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where they are asking for donations of gently used or new dresses, shoes and jewelry. They plan on giving the dresses out sometime in February.

For more information, visit Becca’s Closet or the facebook page Becca’s Closet Northeast Dubois Chapter.





