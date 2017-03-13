Home Indiana Dubois County Student Awarded Indiana Homeland Security Scholarship March 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Dubois County student is being awarded an Indiana Homeland Security Scholarship. Morganne Hass, who is studying general business studies, is receiving a $2,000 award. Morganne plans on becoming an emergency medical technician-basic at Vincennes University. She currently serves as a firefighter at Ferdinand Volunteer Fire Department.

17 other Hoosier students, who serve in public safety organizations, received scholarships from the Indiana Homeland Security Foundation to supplement their 2016-2017 college education.

Each student who receives a scholarship attends an Indiana college and has volunteer experience at a public safety organization like emergency medical services (EMS), emergency management agency (EMA), or a police or fire department.

Students studying full-time receive a $2,000 scholarship while part-time students receive a $1,000 scholarship. They must hold a grade point average of 2.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Funding for these scholarships is provided through purchases of “Secure Indiana” license plates. The Indiana Homeland Security Foundation also provides financial support across the Hoosier state.

To buy a “Secure Indiana” license plate to support the scholarship program, visit Homeland Security Foundation. For more information, visit DHS Foundation Scholarship

The other scholarship recipients, by county, are listed below:

Clay

– Cooper Smith studies nursing at Indiana State University and will receive a $2,000 award. Smith is serving as a volunteer firefighter for both the Centerpoint Volunteer Fire Department and the Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department. After completing his degree, he plans to work as a registered nurse in a hospital emergency department and remain active as a first responder within his community.

– Makenzie Snow studies pediatric nursing at Indiana State University, is an active firefighter at the Dick Johnson Township Fire Department and will receive a $2,000 award. After graduation, she will continue serving as a firefighter.

Clinton

– Joshua Ford studies nursing at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and volunteers as an EMT for Clinton County Emergency Medical Services. He will be receiving a $2,000 award. Ford is also a member of AmeriCorps.

– Krista Padgett is studying nursing at Ivy Tech Community College and is receiving a $2,000 award. She volunteers at Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department and graduated high school as the salutatorian of her class.

Decatur

– Craig Haley studies paramedic science at Ivy Tech Community College and is receiving a $1,000 award. He is a firefighter at Westport Volunteer Fire Department.

Greene

– Joshua Axe is a triple major studying computer engineering technology, information technology and electronics engineering technology. He will be receiving a $2,000 award. Axe volunteers at the Greene County Emergency Management Agency.

Jennings

– Jackson Shepherd studies criminal justice and computer science at Franklin College. He will be receiving a $2,000 award. After finishing his degree, he hopes to work for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security or the U.S. Marshals Service.

Lake

– Alexandra Danielides studies speech pathology at Indiana University and is receiving a $2,000 award. After finishing her degree, she hopes to work for the Recreation on Campus for Kids (R.O.C.K.S.) After-School Program.

Marion

– Danielle Friday studies meteorology at Ball State University and is receiving a $2,000 award. She is an intern at the Marion County Emergency Operations Center.

Montgomery

– Nathaniel Busenbark studies paramedic science at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. He is receiving a $2,000 award. He is a volunteer at Crawfordsville Fire Department and hopes to become a paramedic for the State of Indiana after finishing his degree.

– Brooklyn England is a double major in paramedic science and nursing at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. She is receiving a $2,000 award. She is a volunteer at Crawfordsville Fire Department. After graduating, she hopes to become a flight nurse.

Morgan

– Collin Wampler studies public safety management at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. He is receiving a $2,000 award. He serves as an emergency medical technician (EMT) and volunteer firefighter for Green Township Fire Department and Bargersville Community Fire Department. Wampler is also an EMT at Morgan County Emergency Management Agency.

Pulaski

– Cameron Owens studies criminal justice at Ball State University and is receiving a $2,000 award. He is a firefighter at Francesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Shelby

– Jacob Kelley studies paramedic science and fire science and safety at Vincennes University. He is receiving a $2,000 award. He is currently a firefighter at Flat Rock Volunteer Fire Department.

Tippecanoe

– Michael Graham studies cyber forensics at Purdue University. He is receiving a $1,000 award. He currently serves as a rescue squad captain at Wabash Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Tipton

– Seth Grimme attends Indiana University Kokomo and is receiving a $2,000 award. He volunteers for Tipton County Emergency Management Agency.

– Andrew Wyant studies homeland security and public safety at Ivy Tech Community College. He is receiving a $2,000 award. Wyant has volunteered for Carmel Fire Department and plans to pursue firefighting after completing his degree.

