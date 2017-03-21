Home Indiana DUBOIS COUNTY POLICE ARREST MAN WITH DRUGS AND DEADLY WEAPON March 21st, 2017 Nolan Barnett Indiana Pinterest

While on routine patrol, a JPD officer identified Brandon Wilkinson operating a motor vehicle, with knowledge from previous encounters that Wilkinson’s driving status was HTV (habitual traffic violator).

While officers were speaking with the subject, he was lethargic and stumbling when he walked. Due to this observation, subject was transported to memorial for chemical test and medical clearance.

Due to the results of the chemical test, subject was charged with OWI controlled substance.

Officers contacted deputy Monarrez and his k9 karma to assist with the investigation.

Karma indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and located a handgun, scale, methamphetamine, heroin, and LSD.

After further investigation, determined subject did not have a handgun permit and the charge was enhanced due to being within 500 feet of a school.

Subject was taken into custody and lodged in the Dubois county security center. JPD was assisted by the Dubois county sheriff’s dept.

