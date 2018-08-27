Home Indiana Dubois County Man Killed When ORV Pins Him Underwater August 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a Dubois County man found dead at the scene of an Off Road Vehicle (ORV) accident.

Officials say the accident happened on August 26th when 60-year-old Jeremy Terwiske was operating a Honda Foreman ORV on private property in Huntingburg when the ORV rolled over into a pond. The rolled over ORV pinned him underwater.

According to officials he was found by a family member who made the call to 911 at 7:47 PM.

Terwiske was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.

