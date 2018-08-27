44News | Evansville, IN

Dubois County Man Killed When ORV Pins Him Underwater

Dubois County Man Killed When ORV Pins Him Underwater

August 27th, 2018 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a Dubois County man found dead at the scene of an Off Road Vehicle (ORV) accident.

Officials say the accident happened on August 26th when 60-year-old Jeremy Terwiske was operating a Honda Foreman ORV on private property in Huntingburg when the ORV rolled over into a pond. The rolled over ORV pinned him underwater.

According to officials he was found by a family member who made the call to 911 at 7:47 PM.

Terwiske was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.