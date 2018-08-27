Dubois County Man Killed When ORV Pins Him Underwater
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a Dubois County man found dead at the scene of an Off Road Vehicle (ORV) accident.
Officials say the accident happened on August 26th when 60-year-old Jeremy Terwiske was operating a Honda Foreman ORV on private property in Huntingburg when the ORV rolled over into a pond. The rolled over ORV pinned him underwater.
According to officials he was found by a family member who made the call to 911 at 7:47 PM.
Terwiske was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.