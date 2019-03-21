Dubois County Man Attempts to Flee Courthouse

An inmate in Dubois County is back in jail after trying to escape after his court date. Nick Kreilein was in court Thursday on several charges. After his appearance, Kreilein, along with two other inmates, was being escorted out when he took off.

Kreilein then took off his shoes and kept running but was later found on the corner of Fifth and Clay and was taken back into custody.

He is being charged with an escape level 5 felony resisting law enforcement and theft.

Previously, Kreilein was being held in the jail on charges of fraud on a financial institution, two counts of a habitual traffic violator, theft, and possession of meth.

He remains in the Dubois County Jail.

