Dubois County Library Offers Access to ‘MyHeritage’ DNA Testing

One Tri-State library system is making it a little easier for people to trace their family’s past and ancestry.

The Jasper Dubois County Public Library is now offering library cardholders access to another genealogy database called “MyHeritage.”

This includes billions of historical documents, photos, and public records – and you can search this site from home.

The library system offers access to two other databases called “ancestry” and “heritage quest” – but those can only be accessed inside a library branch.

