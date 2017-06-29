Home Indiana Dubois County Law Enforcement Agencies Asking for Help Locating a Felon June 29th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

The Dubois County Sheriffs Department is asking for help in finding a violent felon. Deputies say, several law enforcement agencies tried to serve a warrant at a home Wednesday for Christopher C. Jones. When officers arrived to serve the warrant for Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Felon, they say Jones took off towards a wooded area. A K-9 Unit could not find him. Anyone with information about where Jones may be, is asked to contact the Dubois County Sheriffs Department.

