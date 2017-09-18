Home Indiana Dubois County Health Department Prepares For Flu Season September 18th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana

The Dubois County Health Department is ready to administer flu shots. The department is open daily from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. The department will also have High Dose Influenza vaccines for those over 65.

The department is teaming with VaxCare, which will submit claims to certain private insurance companies and to Medicare Part B. Officials say all Medicare and insurance cards must be presented at the time of service.

The department says everyone 6 months or older should get a flu shot. No prescription is required, and no appointment is necessary.

